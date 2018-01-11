Tears flowed freely at the IBB Square in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Thursday as thousands of residents trooped out to witness the burial of victims of herdsmen killings.

Over 80 people were killed in attacks which happened in the first week of the year.





TheCable reporter counted 61 coffins but a source said 74 graves had been dug at Adeke, a village in Makurdi where the victims would be buried.





Below is a video of the coffins being conveyed as women and children wailed:



