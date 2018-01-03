Nigerian fashion designer, Maryam Elisha who was accused of giving out a bride’s wedding dress to actress MercyAigbe for her birthday photos has spoken.

Mercy Aigbe was dragged online by Nigerians after a bride accused her of using her dress for birthday shots.





According to the designer, there was a dispatch error as both dresses ordered by Mercy Aigbe and the bride-to-be were the same material.





On her Instagram page, she wrote:





“Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing chaos surrounding a dress and one of our esteemed clients on Instagram and possibly on other blogs and social media sites.





“We would have preferred if this matter was addressed directly to us for a quick resolution and to avoid the media frenzy, but unfortunately it wasn’t.





“We hold our clients dearly and offer our services on first come first served bases with no iota of discrimination or insinuation of such.





“We admit that a dispatch error occurred in the delivery of a dress to Miss Lawrentta, who was set to get married on the 30th December, 2017 and the pick up of another dress on behalf of actress, Mercy Aigbe. . . .Please note that both dresses were of the same style, the same colour (red) and almost the same measurement.





“On realising the error on dispatch, we quickly tried to rectify the mix up. But it was too late as the wrong dress was already on its way to Edo state for the bride to be.





“We contacted the bride and explained we had an issue and asked if she would be comfortable with another dress, of same kind (which was the one meant for Mercy Aigbe), the bride agreed, so we allowed the dress to be delivered as time to recall dispatch was short in relation to the time of the wedding.





“We have already apologised to Miss Lawrentta, but once again use the public fora to tender an unreserved apology to her and by extension to Mercy Aigbe who shouldn’t have been dragged into this.





The bride in question has again replied the fashion designer calling her a liar. Sharing the picture below, she said:



Reading your reply @rikaotobyme to the pain and embarrassment you deliberately caused my me for financial profit on the eve of and on my wedding day, I am convinced that you are indeed wicked. A wickedness that has consequences. Firstly, in your response you claim there was a dispatch error. Was the error of dispatch the cause of the delivery agent's number being "not reachable" as you claimed? Secondly, you also claimed the "dispatch error" was too late to be rectified as the wrong dress was already on the way to Edo state. At what point was the "dispatch error" discovered since your staff Kate, dropped off the dress at Ojota at around 9pm for nightbus delivery? Thirdly you claimed also that similarities in the dresses caused the "mixup". If that was the case why did @realmercyaigbe on receipt of a dress that wasn't hers still go ahead to wear it for her 40th birthday shoot and post on social media on the 31st of December ? Mind you, the dress you sent to me was torn and musty on delivery, not in any shape for a client how much more a celebrity. While that which conveniently landed with Mercy Aigbe, was a fabric i purchased myself from @bshani_bridalfabrics. Lastly in your response, you lied about apologizing to me. Since the 29th i have not heard a single word from you and there is not a chance in hell that what you called an apology on "public fora" or the chat above would suffice.

In all of this, it's blatantly obvious from your statement you have refused to accept responsibility like a true professional should and sincerely apologize for your moment of indiscretion and weakness. Until then I am personally committed you face the full consequences of your actions and the pains you meted on me.




