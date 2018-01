An aggrieved bride @rettypety, whose wedding was scheduled for 29th December 2017, has called out her designer, Maryam Elisha (@rikaotobyme) for giving out a gown meant for her wedding to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photoshoot.

The fashion designer not only refused to pick her calls a day to the wedding but also lied that the delivery guy caused the delay in delivering her clothes. This was after the bride had already spent 48,000 naira to buy the fabric and also made a down payment for the sewing of the cloth.





The bride went on to reveal that rather than apologise or return her fabric back, the fashion designer offered to give her an old gown of hers. Fast forward to the day after the wedding, she saw the said fabric on Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe.





According to her after she started crying because of the incident because she had nothing else to fall back to, however the tailor who reportedly told her that the delivery guy defaulted on waybilling of the gown, suggested giving her one of her old clothes after disappointing her.





Here’s her story;

“This was too bad. On the 29th of December 2017 which happens to be a day to my wedding, a greedy designer decided to ruin my big day. I cried all day no stop.

I bought this lovely fabric from @bshani_bridalfbrics and asked her to deliver to this designer @rikaotobyme after I had concluded the style and price with @rikaotobyme I made a 50% payment to her as soon the fabric got to her.

Told her its my wedding reception dress she assured me it will be ready on 26th. on that 26th i chatted her up to ask for my dress she replied saying it was ready as u can see on the chat above, she also said she will send a pics, eventually now sent a video d next day which was 27th u can also see that on the chat above. I sent the balance 50% to her on 28th when I had seen the dress and was satisfied, she couldn’t send that day cos all flights coming to Benin that day were cancelled. So we were now left with 29th a day to my wedding, I called her by 6am that morning and she told me d delivery Guy has gone to d park to send my dress that she will send the waybill details(sending details ) across shortly.



I waited till 9am no words from her. i started calling to ask for the waybill details she wasn’t taking my calls, atimes she even cut the calls. I sent several messages no response at 1pm I started crying cos the situation got beyond my control. My hubby,friends and family requested for the number and also started calling her but she obviously decided not to take any calls again.

Until 4pm when I was drained in tears she then called and was apologising that she didn’t know what to say to me that y she refuse taking calls, she continued saying the delivery guy she gave my dress to is no where to be found. when she heard how I was crying she then suggested to give me one of her old dresses for me to use for the day, I had no choice cos I was desperate I then accepted it.i got d dress on my wedding morning.

I went on IG yesterdy only to see @realmercyaigbewearing my dress with the same fabric I bought and she tagged same designer @rikaotobyme.how much did she pay u to disappoint a bride on her wedding day? U are heartlessly wicked and u will sure not get away with this @rikaotobyme”

Below is the video the tailor sent to the bride, on the 27th, showing her the wedding dress..The designer rather than address the issue made her instagram page private.