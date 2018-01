It seems like the double wahala is about to start in the big brother naija house as Nina was crying because her love interest Miracle dumped her and moved on to another housemate.

Well as, Bitto was trying to comfort Nina who has a boyfriend outside the house, he suffered an embarrassing hard-on.





Recall that housemates Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu and Nina Ivy Recall that housemates Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu and Nina Ivy got cozy in the shower yesterday, as they both kissed and caressed one another.





