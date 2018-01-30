The Big Brother Naija is back with its drama and love scenes as housemates seem to be getting attracted to each other

Housemates Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu and Nina Ivy got cozy in the shower this morning, as they shared the first kiss in the house.





The two housemates were both in the shower having their bath, and Miracle, the Pilot guy made his move by grabbing Nina by the waist and kissing her passionately.





Recall that Miracle was involved in a marriage controversy on Monday after pictures emerged of him with a wedding ring while Nina had told some housemates during a discussion yesterday that she has a boyfriend.





This is just the second day of the reality Tv show.





The #BigBrotherNaija 2018 tagged Double Wahala kicked off yesterday with twenty housemates battling for the winning prize of N45 million as announced earlier by the organiser, M-Net West Africa.



