The 2019 presidential election is only 423 days away,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced yesterday.Nigerians,according to the time table released by the commission,are expected to elect the president on February 16,2019.Also scheduled for the same day is the election into the Senate and the House of Representatives.News of the election dates was broken by INEC chairman,Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at an induction retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners in Uyo,Akwa Ibom State.The governorship, state assembly and area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory will follow on March 2, 2019, Yakubu said.The implementation of the 2019 Election Project Plan is to begin on January 1, 2018.He said an additional 3,630,529 voters were registered in the recent continuous registration.”This is an important development in our efforts to ensure that electoral services offered to Nigerians are better, more frequent and easier to access than ever before,” he said.This exercise will continue until 60 days to the 2019 general elections, as a provided by the Electoral Act.