Snapchat sensation Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has on his Instagram page replied veteranrapper, Eedris Abdulkareem.
Abdulkareem, in an interview with television station TVC had said:
“Allah says that, if you are a man and you are being ‘hmm’ by a man, on the day of judgment, expect fire coming out from your mouth to the place ‘where dem dey shook you’. Bobrisky is trying to be an American and this is Nigeria, we are fake people. Don’t get it twisted; there are a lot of rich people in Nigeria who are into it. So Bobrisky keep it up! What pains me most is that he bears the same name with me ‘Idris’.”
In a post on his Instagram page this morning, Bobrisky fired back at the Veteran rapper saying:
One thing I won’t take from nobody is saying trash to other people all in d name of FAME !!!!dis idiot that look like fire 🔥 wood dust is saying rubbish to me. Hey man I don’t know 🤷♀ u cos u are nobody. The energy u are putting to bring other celebrities down pls use that energy to build ur dusted future back to life. U keep granting different interviews up and down as if dey are paying u to say all dis rubbish u are vomiting from ur damage lips 👄.You are judging other people…..who are u to judge 👩⚖ them. U never tell us say na u be d son of God who he sent to start judging people fool . Cheers guys Bobrisky is back #itakenoshitfromnobody
