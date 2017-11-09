

Nigerian hip hop singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has taken a swipe at Nigerian male barbie doll, Bobrisky after he recently announced he is 'Gay'.

While trying to give a quick reaction on one of the Hot-topics, he hilariously spoke his mind about Bobrisky. He said;





“Allah says that, if you are a man and you are being ‘hmm’ by a man, on the day of judgment, expect fire coming out from your mouth to the place ‘where dem dey shook you’. Bobrisky is trying to be an American and this is Nigeria, we are fake people. Don’t get it twisted; there are a lot of rich people in Nigeria who are into it. So Bobrisky keep it up! What pains me most is that he bears the same name with me ‘Idris’.”









He also voiced his opinion on the twin brothers, P-square who recently went their separate ways. He said, he is not happy about the breakup of famous duo and brothers Paul & Peter of Psquare and he believes its spiritual.

“It is a spiritual thing, I remembered their mother said before she died, don’t let anyone come between you guys. You need to sit your women down, talk to them to stay away from you guys, sit them down to respect you guys opinions. Although, 20 children don’t play for 20 years but these are twins. Something is wrong spiritually.”





Also, Davido was not left out as he commented on Davido’s lifestyle.





“It’s a beautiful thing! He should be careful with alcohol and drugs too because it could get him killed or mess up his career. So he should be careful because people are watching.”





And to Tee Billz he advised that he should not walk away from a girl he invested in and that he should stay with his beautiful girl, Tiwa Savage.