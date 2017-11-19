With the results of some of the 21 local councils released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, indications are that incumbent Willie Obiano is heading for a big electoral victory as governor of Anambra state.Obiano polled 16,944 votes at Njikoka council, the first to be announced by the returning officer of the council, after remarks by the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu.Obinna’s votes almost double the 5,756 scored by the APC candidate and the 3.477 votes gotten by the PDP candidate.In Dunukofia LGA, Obiano scored 8,575 votes, edging out the APC candidate, Nwoye who polled 7,016 votes. The PDP emerged a miserable third here with 1,530.The other results by LGA:Awka South:APC—6,167APGA—18,957PDP—5,354UPP—150Ayamelum:APC—5,412APGA—14,593PDP—2,323UPP—77AnaochaAPC—5,297APGA—11,237PDP—6,554UPP—146Orumba SouthAPC—3808APGA—8125PDP—2412UPP—465EkwusigoAPC—5412APGA—8595PDP—3856UPP—320AguataAPC—5807APGA—13167PDP—4073UPP—280Onitsha NorthAPC—3808APGA—10,138PDP—4143UPP—435OgbaruAPC—3415APGA—6615PDP—4416UPP—59