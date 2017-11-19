 #AnambraDecides - APGA's Obiano heads for a landslide victory | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » #AnambraDecides - APGA's Obiano heads for a landslide victory

With the results of some of the 21 local councils released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, indications are that incumbent Willie Obiano is heading for a big electoral victory as governor of Anambra state.


Obiano polled 16,944 votes at Njikoka council, the first to be announced by the returning officer of the council, after remarks by the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu.

Obinna’s votes almost double the 5,756 scored by the APC candidate and the 3.477 votes gotten by the PDP candidate.

In Dunukofia LGA, Obiano scored 8,575 votes, edging out the APC candidate, Nwoye who polled 7,016 votes. The PDP emerged a miserable third here with 1,530.

The other results by LGA:

Awka South:
APC—6,167
APGA—18,957
PDP—5,354
UPP—150

Ayamelum:

APC—5,412
APGA—14,593
PDP—2,323
UPP—77

Anaocha

APC—5,297
APGA—11,237
PDP—6,554
UPP—146

Orumba South

APC—3808

APGA—8125

PDP—2412

UPP—465

Ekwusigo

APC—5412

APGA—8595

PDP—3856

UPP—320

Aguata

APC—5807

APGA—13167

PDP—4073

UPP—280

Onitsha North

APC—3808

APGA—10,138

PDP—4143

UPP—435

Ogbaru

APC—3415

APGA—6615

PDP—4416

UPP—59

