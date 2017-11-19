With the results of some of the 21 local councils released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, indications are that incumbent Willie Obiano is heading for a big electoral victory as governor of Anambra state.
Obiano polled 16,944 votes at Njikoka council, the first to be announced by the returning officer of the council, after remarks by the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu.
Obinna’s votes almost double the 5,756 scored by the APC candidate and the 3.477 votes gotten by the PDP candidate.
In Dunukofia LGA, Obiano scored 8,575 votes, edging out the APC candidate, Nwoye who polled 7,016 votes. The PDP emerged a miserable third here with 1,530.
The other results by LGA:
Awka South:
APC—6,167
APGA—18,957
PDP—5,354
UPP—150
Ayamelum:
APC—5,412
APGA—14,593
PDP—2,323
UPP—77
Anaocha
APC—5,297
APGA—11,237
PDP—6,554
UPP—146
Orumba South
APC—3808
APGA—8125
PDP—2412
UPP—465
Ekwusigo
APC—5412
APGA—8595
PDP—3856
UPP—320
Aguata
APC—5807
APGA—13167
PDP—4073
UPP—280
Onitsha North
APC—3808
APGA—10,138
PDP—4143
UPP—435
Ogbaru
APC—3415
APGA—6615
PDP—4416
UPP—59
