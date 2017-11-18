The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that the low turnout of voters in Anambra for the governorship election in the state is a sign that the people obey its injunction that they should boycott the election.IPOB who claimed there is no election going on in the state because the “polling booths and streets are totally deserted” also thanked the people of Anambra state for hearkening to its call for boycott. A statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the governorship election in the state witnessed a low turnout because the people heeded its warning.According to the statement, “IPOB wants to use this opportunity to congratulate Biafrans particularly the people of Anambra State for obeying the order of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi who has been abducted since 14th September 2017 in today’s election. “The people of Anambra State have shown the whole world that they are the first sons of Biafraland and no doubt about that, there is no election in Anambra State, everywhere is empty both the polling booths and streets are totally deserted.“We want to tell the whole world that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the order on Anambra State governorship election to prove to the civilised nations that we are no more interested in the system of government and her political strategies.The international community and other civilised nations should come for rescue of Biafrans in the Nigerian Islamic government.”