

Speed Darlington, popularly known for providing comic relief on Instagram with his very funny attempt at making music, has called out Igbo women in America.



Recall that Speed darlington recently claimed that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is dead. According to the controversial musician, he was happy about the death of the President.





He also recently declared interest to be the first President of Biafra. (click HERE





See the Instagram video below.





May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen! A post shared by BangDadaDang! (@speeddarlingtontv) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:45am PDT