Speed Darlington, popularly known for providing comic relief on Instagram with his very funny attempt at making music, has called out Igbo women in America.In what seems to be a drunken rant, the U.S-based Nigerian rapper, who once got a shout out from rapper Diddy, called out Igbo women, probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women have.
He started: "F*** Igbo bitc*** in America. May Donald Trump deport all of you. I enter Calabar find happiness."
He finished off his rant in Igbo language then shared it on Instagram with the caption: "May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen!"
Recall that Speed darlington recently claimed that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is dead. According to the controversial musician, he was happy about the death of the President.
He also recently declared interest to be the first President of Biafra. (click HERE)
See the Instagram video below.
