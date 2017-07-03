Nigerian rapper, based in the United States, Speed Darlington has claimed that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Speed Darlington began to trend on social media sometime last year after a couple of his music videos, such as “My party”, Let’s dance”, “Saturday Night” hit the internet.





According to the controversial musician, he is happy about the death of the President.





He also declared interest to be the first President of Biafra.





In a post he shared on his Instagram page,@speeddarlington, he said, I’m happy! If can’t be the 1st President of Biafra then I don’t want it.

“Buhari is dead, glory be to God!”