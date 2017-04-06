submitted to the court a 20-page document detailing in her words all that she suffered during her 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Her main reason for staying back is because he blackmailed her with sexually explicit videotapes, threatening to destroy her career and gain full custody of her children by releasing the videos if she tried to leave.

Mel’s estranged hubby, Stephen Belafonte has broken his silence through his lawyers, saying all allegations leveled against him is outrageous and unfounded.