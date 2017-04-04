America's Got Talent judge and former Spice Girl, Mel B, has revealed that her husband, Stephen Belafonte, who she has filed for divorce from, allegedly started abusing her from the first year of their marriage in 2007.

According to 41-year-old Mel B, her violent husband forced her to have a threesome throughout their ten years of marriage, and allegedly impregnated their nanny, who eventually had an abortion. This is coming after Lady Victoria, revealed that she had a threesome with the couple.

Mel B went further to disclose that when she became successful, Stephen would beat her

down to let her know he's in-charge. She has already applied for a restraining order application against her husband, Stephen Belafonte.



TMZ reports that she claims;



Stephen placed both of his hands around her neck, began choking her and slammed her down onto the hardwood floors' while she was preparing for U.S. talent show Dancing With The Stars. .

In the documents, Mel alleges that the abuse became part of a 'pattern'. When she became successful, Stephen 'would beat me down to let me know he was in charge.' .

She also alleges Belafonte 'punched her and split her lip' after becoming jealous while she filmed a segment with Usher for the X Factor back in 2012

Furthermore, Belafonte 'punched' Mel and 'pushed her down on a carpet' the day before she and the Spice Girls performed at the Olympic closing ceremony. .

Mel claims her injuries were so severe her skin was burned from the carpet, adding that she was then forced by her estranged husband to 'tweet that she injured herself by running in heels.’.

So 'overcome with emotional and physical exhaustion,' an embattled Mel reveals she overdosed on a bottle of Aspirin back in 2014. . Disturbingly, Belafonte allegedly stopped her from calling the emergency services, with Mel stating he locked her in the bedroom and told her to 'die b****.' . Along with allegations of continued violence, Mel says Stephen got their nanny pregnant. Mel states that Stephen made her 'participate in sexual intercourse with him and random women.' Worse still, having secretly recorded the trysts, Mel says he threatened to release the sex tapes 'if she tried to resist the threesomes.’. Mel says she had previously tried to leave him but 'he threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way... destroy my career and take my kids from me.' Recall that Mel B's family never supported her marriage, because they believed she was manipulated by Stephen. This led to a decade beef between the Spice Girl and her sister, who she reconciled with on her father's death bed..







