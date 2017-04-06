 Pepsi apologizes for its controversial advert, officially removes the content | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Yesterday, Pepsi’s advert featuring Kendall Jenner generated serious backlash for the soda company. Pepsi was criticized for the 'insensitive' commercial; people accused them of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement and for casting a white model in the role of a peacemaker between protesters and the police.


The Soda Company has now apologized for the advert, for putting Kendall Jenner in such a controversial position and has also taken it down.

