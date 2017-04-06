The Soda Company has now apologized for the advert, for putting Kendall Jenner in such a controversial position and has also taken it down.
Pepsi apologizes for its controversial advert, officially removes the content
The Soda Company has now apologized for the advert, for putting Kendall Jenner in such a controversial position and has also taken it down.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.