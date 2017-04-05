Pepsi’s new commercial featuring Kendall Jenner's in which she joins a protest or rally of some sort and then hands a policeman a can of soda is being torn to shreds online.

After pumping up the excitement for her new role as a Pepsi spokesperson, the model unveiled her debut ad on Tuesday and quickly became the target of backlash, as did the soda company.





In the ad, Jenner is seen participating in a photo shoot and becomes distracted by a group of protestors. She decides to join them, and toward the end, comes face-to-face with a stoic police officer.

She offers him a Pepsi and he accepts the drink before cracking a smile.





The ad has been accused of appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement and using social justice to sell soda.

The imagery was also thought by some to be far too similar to photos of Ieshia Evans, a protester who was detained by law enforcement while protesting in Baton Rouge following the shooting death of Alton Sterling at the hands of police

See twiter user reactions:



Watch the Video: