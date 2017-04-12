A Customs officer, identified simply as Samuel, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping and videotaping the nudity of his female friend.It was gathered that 29-year -old Samuel always threatened to post the clip on the social media whenever he demanded to have sex with her and she refused.Punch learnt that the duo had met on an online dating platform, Badoo, and after establishing a mutual friendship, the Customs man invited her to his house in the Ogba area of Lagos.Sometime in March 2017, the 26-year - old woman was said to have visited Samuel and after entertaining her, he reportedly made love advances to her, which she allegedly rejected.Samuel was said to have left her in the apartment, locked the door from outside and went out.A police source disclosed that Samuel returned home seven hours later when the woman had almost become unconscious, raped her and took a video of her unclothedness.It was learnt that the case was reported to policemen who arrested the suspect on Sunday.The source said, “ The suspect is a Customs officer. He and the victim met on Badoo and he asked her to visit him. She honoured the invitation, unknown to her that he had a hidden agenda.“ He shut her inside and went out. The woman said she called for help to no avail. He returned home seven hours after and met her semi -conscious. Probably, he had put sedatives into a drink he used to entertain her.“ He removed her clothes, raped her and videoed her unclothedness. Thereafter, whenever he called her to come to his house and she refused , he would threaten to put the video on the social media and out of fear, she would yield to his request .“ At a point, she declined an invitation to his house and dared him . He sent the video to her relative to show that he meant his threat . The relative and the victim later reported the case to the police, leading to his arrest. ”