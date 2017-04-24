Last Week there was report that Olayode Juliana ' Toyo Baby' had a disagreement with Funke Akindele which led to her departure from the popular comic series 'Jenifa's diary'
The actress has responded to the viral report denying that she unfollowed Funke.She also expressed displeasure about people who insulted her for biting the fingers that fed her without hearing anything from her or even confirming the authenticity of the Story.
Hey Fam!I apologize for responding late to the LIB post. Please DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING you read on tabloids. Several people have criticised me and some insulted me on something they know NOTHING about.I didn't and would never unfollow Aunty Funke @funkejenifaakindelePlease read all my interviews, I hold her in high esteem and she's dear to my heart. My career profile is not complete without her. Characters come and go in series. Even if you're not seeing Toyo Baby presently, SOP never said she's not coming back.I hold nothing against those who have spread lies about me.God bless you. Juliana loves you all! #dontbequicktojudge#knowledge#toyobaby
