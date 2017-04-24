Hey Fam!

I apologize for responding late to the LIB post.

Please DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING you read on tabloids.

Several people have criticised me and some insulted me on something they know NOTHING about.

I didn't and would never unfollow Aunty Funke @funkejenifaakindele

Please read all my interviews, I hold her in high esteem and she's dear to my heart. My career profile is not complete without her.

Characters come and go in series. Even if you're not seeing Toyo Baby presently, SOP never said she's not coming back.

I hold nothing against those who have spread lies about me.

God bless you.