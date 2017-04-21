According to LIB, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as 'Toyo Baby' in Funke Akindele-Bello's popular television comic series, Jenifa's Diary, has been cut from production.

Sources in the know claim they had a disagreement and have now gone their separate ways. It became slightly more obvious after Juliana was significantly absent at events/parties that held in Funke's mansion in Lekki, Lagos unlike her other former co-stars.