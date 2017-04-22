Ghanaian Actor, Chris Attoh has declared he’s not bothered about the numerous online report that suggests his marriage to Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has crashed.



According to him, he was not perturbed about of the reports because his home is still intact.

Recall, in March this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage. The divorce reports gained weight after Chris posted several photos of his wife on social media, wishing her a happy second wedding anniversary on February 14, but Damilola failed to respond or do same.