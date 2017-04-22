 Davido allegedly fights Iceprince at an event, destroys many properties | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Davido allegedly fights Iceprince at an event, destroys many properties

7:51 PM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian superstars, Davido and Iceprince Zamani allegedly 'fought' at an event in Delta state.

According to a Twitter user, Saint Lee, he claims, 'Iceprince questioned Quilox club boss, Shina Peller on why he was told to manage with others while Davido rode in a salon car. The twitter user claims
Davido allegedly got furious and destroyed properties. Both artistes are yet to confirm or deny the allegations but they both put up status on their social media accounts confirming they would be in Delta before the alleged incident.
see tweets below:









Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top