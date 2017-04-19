Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Imo State indigene, Uriel Ngozi Oputa took to her IG page to make a plea to her state government to host her like other housemates who were given heroic welcome at home.
This is coming a day after former housemate; Marvis who is a Rivers state princess was given a royal homecoming. Uriel said despite her accent, she is still proud of her roots. Among those who have been hosted at their respective states include Marvis, Kemen and Bisola.
Home coming party as what? See how TV madness is turning people into fake lazy human beings...... Abati over to you....Maybe Rochas will send his private jet to pick you.ReplyDelete