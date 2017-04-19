Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Imo State indigene, Uriel Ngozi Oputa took to her IG page to make a plea to her state government to host her like other housemates who were given heroic welcome at home.

This is coming a day after former housemate; Marvis who is a Rivers state princess was given a royal homecoming. Uriel said despite her accent, she is still proud of her roots. Among those who have been hosted at their respective states include Marvis, Kemen and Bisola.



