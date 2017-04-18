 #BBNaija: Marvis gets royal welcome as she arrives Port-Harcourt | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Marvis, a princess of the Eleme Kingdom in Rivers state arrived her hometown to a rousing welcome from her fans and the whole of Port-Harcourt. As a princess, she was given a royal welcome party right from when she landed at the airport with a motorcade of over 50 cars to welcome her.

