It was also confirmed that the American President also spoke with President Jacob Zuma about strengthening ties with South Africa.The Nigerian presidency had on Monday said Mr. Buhari had a telephone conversation with Mr. Trump at the request of the American President.Others also doubted because the president has not spoken directly to Nigerians since he left the country on January 19.According to Mr. Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina, in a statement to CNN, Mr. Trump assured the Nigerian president that the U.S. is ready to help obtain “a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.”Mr. Adesina also said, “President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.”President Donald Trump has been increasingly conversing with world leaders during his first weeks in office.On Monday he turned his attention to Africa.Mr. Trump called two of the continent’s most prominent leaders, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma, to discuss combating terrorism, trade relations and other issues.The White House press Secretary and Communication Director, Sean Spicer, in his introduction of Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing, also mentioned that Mr. Trump spoke with Messrs. Buhari and Zuma.