US President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari in a telephone conversation.Trump invited Buhari, who is currently in London on vacation, to come to Washington DC at a “mutually convenient” date, presidency sources informed newsmen.Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as US president and the two leaders highlighted areas to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism.The Nigerian president specifically requested support for arms – an area that has frustrated the country because of negative human rights reports on the activities of Nigerian soldiers in the north-east.“Trump also commended the president for the rescue 25 of the Chibok girls,” the presidency source said.