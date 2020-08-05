The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the full timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In a post on Twitter, the examination body said it was the ‘Final International Timetable for the Conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020’.
The Nigerian government on its part, had approved Monday, August 17 as the start of the exams.
It will end Saturday, September 12.
A look at the time-table shows students will sit for Mathematics on August 24 and English Language on August 26.
Practicals for science students begin this Friday, August 7 with Chemistry.
The last paper will be Core Science on Monday, September 7.
FULL TIME TABLE
Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Engineering Science 2 ( Essay) -8:30 hrs – 10:15 hrs
Engineering Science 1 (Objective) -10:15 hrs – 11:30 hrs
Friday 14 August, 2020
Management In Living 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs- 10:30 hrs
Management In Living 1 (Objective) -10:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs
Management In Living 3 ( Test of Practical Work) – 14:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs
Saturday 15 August 2020
Physical Education 3 ( Theory of Practical) – 08:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs
Monday 17 August 2020
Core Mathematics 2 (Essay) 08:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs
Core Mathematics 1 (Objectives) – 14:00 hrs – 15:30 hrs
Tuesday 18 August 2020
Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs
Food and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 11:00 hrs – 12:00 hrs
Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 13:00 hrs – 14:00 hrs
Physical Education 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs – 15:20 hrs
Physical Education 1(Practical) – 15:20 hrs – 16:30
Wednesday 19 August 2020, To Monday 7 September 2020
Arabic 3 Oral
Fence 3 Oral
Food and nutrition 3(Practical)
Home Management 3 (Practical)
Date and time for each paper will be organized by council.
Wednesday, 19th August, 2020*
Economics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Economics 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Thursday, 20th August, 2020*
Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)
Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs.(2nd Set)
History 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.
History 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.
Friday, 21st August, 2020
Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.
Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.
Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry) – 14:00 hrs. – 16:30 hrs
Saturday, 22nd August, 2020
Home Management 2( Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 09:30 hrs
Home Management 1 Objective – 09:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs
Health Sciences 3 Alternative to Practical – 14:00 hrs – 15:45 hrs
Monday, 24th August, 2020
English Language 3 (Oral)/** – 08:30 hrs. – 09:15 hrs. (1st Set)
English Language 3 (Oral)/** -09:40 hrs. – 10:25 hrs. (2nd Set)
Arabic 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.
Arabic 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.
Tuesday, 25th August, 2020
Biology 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:10 hrs.
Biology 1 (Objective) – 10:10 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.
Commence 2 ( Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.
Commerce 1 (Objective) – 15:10 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.
Wednesday, 26th August, 2020
English Language 2(Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
English Language 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Thursday, 27th August 2020
Geography 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Geography 1(Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography) 13:00hrs. – 14:50hrs.
Friday, 28th August, 2020
Physics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
Physics 1 (Objective) – 10:00 hrs. – 11:15 hrs.
Business Management 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Business Management 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Saturday, 29th August, 2020
Agricultural Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs.
French 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs. – 15:15 hrs.
French 1 (Objective) – 15:15 hrs. – 16:15 hrs.
Monday, 31st August, 2020
Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical work) 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set) and 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)
Tuesday 1st September, 2020
Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.
Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) -14:30 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.
Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020
Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:20 hrs.
Chemistry 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.
Chemistry 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.
Thursday, 3rd September 2020
Government 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.
Government 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.
Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set)
Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)
Friday, 4th September, 2020
Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.
Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.
Saturday, 5th September 2020
Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)
Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs. (2ndSet)
Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.
Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) – 11:00hrs. – 12:00hrs.
Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) – 13:30 hrs. – 15:30 hrs.
Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) – 15:30 hrs. – 16:3
Monday 7th September 2020
Core Science 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs
Core Science 1 (Practical) – 10:00 hrs – 11:00 hre
