



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the full timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).





In a post on Twitter, the examination body said it was the ‘Final International Timetable for the Conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020’.





The Nigerian government on its part, had approved Monday, August 17 as the start of the exams.





It will end Saturday, September 12.





A look at the time-table shows students will sit for Mathematics on August 24 and English Language on August 26.





Practicals for science students begin this Friday, August 7 with Chemistry.





The last paper will be Core Science on Monday, September 7.





FULL TIME TABLE





Tuesday, 11 August 2020





Engineering Science 2 ( Essay) -8:30 hrs – 10:15 hrs





Engineering Science 1 (Objective) -10:15 hrs – 11:30 hrs





Friday 14 August, 2020





Management In Living 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs- 10:30 hrs





Management In Living 1 (Objective) -10:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs





Management In Living 3 ( Test of Practical Work) – 14:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs





Saturday 15 August 2020





Physical Education 3 ( Theory of Practical) – 08:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs





Monday 17 August 2020





Core Mathematics 2 (Essay) 08:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs





Core Mathematics 1 (Objectives) – 14:00 hrs – 15:30 hrs





Tuesday 18 August 2020





Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs





Food and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 11:00 hrs – 12:00 hrs





Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 13:00 hrs – 14:00 hrs





Physical Education 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs – 15:20 hrs





Physical Education 1(Practical) – 15:20 hrs – 16:30





Wednesday 19 August 2020, To Monday 7 September 2020





Arabic 3 Oral





Fence 3 Oral





Food and nutrition 3(Practical)





Home Management 3 (Practical)





Date and time for each paper will be organized by council.





Wednesday, 19th August, 2020*





Economics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Economics 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Thursday, 20th August, 2020*





Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)





Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs.(2nd Set)





History 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.





History 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.





Friday, 21st August, 2020





Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.





Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.





Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry) – 14:00 hrs. – 16:30 hrs





Saturday, 22nd August, 2020





Home Management 2( Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 09:30 hrs





Home Management 1 Objective – 09:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs





Health Sciences 3 Alternative to Practical – 14:00 hrs – 15:45 hrs





Monday, 24th August, 2020





English Language 3 (Oral)/** – 08:30 hrs. – 09:15 hrs. (1st Set)





English Language 3 (Oral)/** -09:40 hrs. – 10:25 hrs. (2nd Set)





Arabic 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.





Arabic 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.





Tuesday, 25th August, 2020





Biology 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:10 hrs.





Biology 1 (Objective) – 10:10 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.





Commence 2 ( Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.





Commerce 1 (Objective) – 15:10 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.





Wednesday, 26th August, 2020





English Language 2(Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





English Language 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Thursday, 27th August 2020





Geography 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Geography 1(Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography) 13:00hrs. – 14:50hrs.





Friday, 28th August, 2020





Physics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.





Physics 1 (Objective) – 10:00 hrs. – 11:15 hrs.





Business Management 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Business Management 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Saturday, 29th August, 2020





Agricultural Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs.





French 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs. – 15:15 hrs.





French 1 (Objective) – 15:15 hrs. – 16:15 hrs.





Monday, 31st August, 2020





Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical work) 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set) and 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)





Tuesday 1st September, 2020





Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.





Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) -14:30 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.





Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020





Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:20 hrs.





Chemistry 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.





Chemistry 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.





Thursday, 3rd September 2020





Government 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.





Government 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.





Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set)





Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)





Friday, 4th September, 2020





Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.





Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.





Saturday, 5th September 2020





Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)





Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs. (2ndSet)





Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.





Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) – 11:00hrs. – 12:00hrs.





Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) – 13:30 hrs. – 15:30 hrs.





Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) – 15:30 hrs. – 16:3





Monday 7th September 2020





Core Science 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs





Core Science 1 (Practical) – 10:00 hrs – 11:00 hre

















Science Core 3 Alternative to Practical – 12:00 hrs





