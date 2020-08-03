Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejected the timetable of the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).





The body said the dates clashed with Muslims’ Friday prayers.





The examination will commence on the 17th August, 2020.





MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday accused WAEC of creating a wedge between young Muslims and the mosque.

“There are at least three clashes between examination periods and Muslim prayers on Fridays: Management-in-Living (2 pm, Friday 14th August, 2020); Literature-in-English (2 pm, Friday 21st August); Health Science (1.30 pm, Friday, 4th September),” he said.





MURIC said the timetable is exclusive, sectional, parochial, insensitive and provocative.





It called the schedule an invitation to anarchy, designed to cause pain to Muslim candidates.





“It is the handiwork of sadists and anarchists. It smirks of an anti-Muslim machinery oiled by the passion for hate and injustice. This is in spite of efforts made by us to guard against this kind of clash,” he added.





MURIC insisted that Muslim candidates must be given three hours every Friday.





Akintola added that Nigerian Muslims will liberate themselves from slavery, serfdom and religious apartheid if government is lackadaisical.





“Our message to WAEC is very clear and simple: Adjust your timetable and stop provoking Muslims forthwith”, he warned.





