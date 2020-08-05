A video has surfaced wherein an unidentified lady refused her boyfriend’s marriage proposal after the latter refused to kneel before putting forth the ring to her.





In the now-viral footage, the lovebirds can be seen standing in the public after which the young man had a third party make a video as he popped the question.





However, it came as a rude shock to the man after the lady withdrew her hand while protesting to have him get on his knees before proposing.





“Why are you standing? You’re engaging me and you’re standing? You’re making people beg you to kneel down for me? You mean I don’t worth it? Are you going to break the rules?” the lady raged.

“You called me from a far distance to come here only to start embarrassing me. If you can’t kneel down, then engage yourself. What’s the meaning of that? Look at this man. Are you okay?”

In response, the man, who was identified as Ojuwa, retorted: “People are watching us. I really love you from the depth of my heart. It’s not by kneeling down. If I kneel, that is not love anymore.





“We have been in a relationship for more than five years and you know I really love you. People are here. If I’m going to take you to church, will pastor tell me to kneel when giving you a wedding ring?”





Pete Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actor, had earlier described Nigerian men who kneel down to propose to their fiancees as idiots, claiming many Africans are now embracing an alien culture.





