David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has reacted to the reopening of Churches in Lagos and Ogun state.





Oyedepo who made the remarks while delivering a sermon during a Sunday Service held in his church and monitored by TNG online, threatened that fire will fall next time anyone tries to close down churches.





He also insisted that Covid-19 and response from the government is a scheme.





Watch video;









“Every solution is ignored for their evil vaccine, with all healing we recorded in this church and other churches, there was no announcements, except God is no longer ruling on earth, that is the only way those wasting human lives can escape. no constitution in the world can force anyone to take their demonic vaccines.





“I know a time will come when we will tell the world we have been fooled, But Thank God we have not been fooled. It is only in this church that we lay hands on Coronavirus patients, doctors, nurses, and free them and then they walk free, 29 persons at a time, we say be free in the name of Jesus and the get certificates that they are free.





“Could they (government) have asked me do we close down the church? No! they know where to ask and who to call, there are many pastors you can’t dare ask that question in Nigeria. Do you close down the courts houses? ogboni houses? don’t you go there yourselves? The next time someone attempts that fire will fall”





