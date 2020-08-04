Manchester City announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal on Tuesday.
“I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres said in a statement released by the Premier League club.
“Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.”
