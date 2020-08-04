 Transfer: Man City sign winger from Valencia | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Transfer: Man City sign winger from Valencia

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 0
A+ A-

 Manchester City announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal on Tuesday.

“I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres said in a statement released by the Premier League club.

“Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.”



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top