



Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, says the attack on his convoy was carried out by soldiers.





On Wednesday, the governor’s convoy was attacked in Baga while on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Kukawa local government area of the state.





The attack was initially believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram insurgents but speaking with reporters, Zulum attributed it to a sabotage from the army.





“You heard what happened at Baga. It is a complete sabotage. The issue is not about the president. The soldiers and equipment are on ground. We have a total number of about 1,181 soldiers in Baga. I think the problem is in the command or control structure which has to be looked into,” Zulum said.

“I cannot end my interview without clearly stating what happened. As far as I am concerned, there was no Boko Haram inside the town yesterday. That was a serious shooting by the Nigerian armed forces who are residing in Baga. The situation is very embarrassing.





“I think we shall give them some sufficient time because Baga is very important. The shores of the Lake Chad provide employment opportunities to about 10 million people in the north-east.”





In January, he accused the troops of extorting road users.





