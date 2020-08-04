





LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.Recall that earlier this year, Simi made a comment on how homosexuality is unnatural on her YouTube show, ‘Stoopid Sessions’.“They say they’re born that way, but I haven’t seen any biological proof,” she had said.The ‘Duduke’ sensation, however, apologized on Monday via Twitter for the comments after it caused a storm among her fans.