Afro-pop singer, Simi has apologized to the LGBTQ community in Nigeria for the discriminating comment she made during her show.
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.
Recall that earlier this year, Simi made a comment on how homosexuality is unnatural on her YouTube show, ‘Stoopid Sessions’.
“They say they’re born that way, but I haven’t seen any biological proof,” she had said.
The ‘Duduke’ sensation, however, apologized on Monday via Twitter for the comments after it caused a storm among her fans.
