Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, says sympathising with bandits and insurgents makes one an accomplice.





Sani made the statement during a peace meeting between Christian and Muslim clerics in Kajuru, Kaduna state.





The former senator says the spate of killings in parts of Kajuru local government and southern Kaduna is threatening the peace of the country.





He described the killings happening in the northern region as “disgraceful and shameful”, adding that the north has suffered greatly because of the attacks and bloodshed.





He said the two religions must denounce banditry and terrorism, saying Muslims must condemn the killings in Christian communities and vice versa.





“For four decades, blood has been shed in Kaduna state in the name of religion or ethnicity. Since we were children we have witnessed killings and bloodshed for the last forty years,” he said.





“Sympathy for banditry and terrorism put you in the same league with them. Fathers, children and women are massacred every day.





“The north has become an area where ceaseless mourning, bereavement, and funeral services have become a daily affair.





“We must condemn the mass murder in Kaduna as we condemn the mass murder going on Katsina, Birnin Gwari, Zamfara and Niger states. We must not justify, rationalize or give an excuse for killings or murder.”





He added that only the Muslim and Christian natives can solve the issues they are having since they have been living together for decades.





He asked them to unite and fight terrorism and banditry in the region.





Shehu said: “The land in southern Kaduna is the most fertile land in the world that anything you plant will grow, but there is a need for us to plant peace.





“Both religions must stand on their feet to fight the forces of terrorism that have become a problem to these local governments and beyond, it is not about the governor of Kaduna state or President Muhammadu Buhari.”





