Security agents in Abuja have arrested about 60 #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja.





The protesters who were coming from Mararaba axis of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were arrested around the Unity Fountain and whisked away in police trucks.





Security agents have begun stop and search operations at some locations in the city to identify and arrest protesters.





The conveners of the protest on Tuesday announced details of the mass action, including convergence points in 10 different states across the nation.





Omoyele Sowore, an activist, is the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest which he birthed in 2019.





Sowore had called for the demonstration against “bad governance and corruption” in the Buhari administration.





But he is not participating in the protest owing to a court order preventing him from joining mass gatherings — a part of his bail condition after he had spent over 130 days in detention.

We are currently witnessing a joint madness by the military, police and other security agencies as over 60 of our comrades have been arrested over peaceful #RevolutionNow protest. The Abacha days are here once again. pic.twitter.com/tFf2MTwdQt August 5, 2020





