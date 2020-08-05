The presidential committee probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it will ensure fair hearing.





The committee, headed by Ayo Salami, retired president of the appeal court, is probing the activities of the agency under Magu.





TheCable reports that during the proceeding earlier in the day, a source close to the committee revealed that Magu’s request for video recording was rejected but he was assured of getting fair hearing.





“The members are not conducting a trial or inquiry on Mr Ibrahim Magu nor the EFCC,” the source quoted Salami to have said.





“This is not a panel but a committee saddled only with investigation. The request of Mr Ibrahim Magu for the video recording of the proceedings cannot be granted because the previous recordings of the proceedings at the beginning was unauthorised by the investigation committee and the committee does not know the purpose such recordings will serve.





“The venue of the sitting of the committee is temporary and therefore it is impossible to install video recording equipment as requested by Magu. Even the superior courts of records do not have video recording facilities and lack of such facilities does not infringe on fair hearing.





“The committee undertakes to guarantee fair hearing to Magu and all appearing before it in its fact finding exercise.”





Magu was arrested and detained on Monday, July 6, 2020, following summons by the presidential panel.





His travails followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, who accused him of “grave malfeasance”.





He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and sold seized assets to his associates. He was alleged to have purchased a property in Dubai, United Arab Emirate using a pastor as a conduit but he has denied all the allegations, describing his suspension and probe as a case of “dog eats dog”.





