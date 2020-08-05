



Air Vice Marshal Adebola Adekunle (Rtd), has said that sacking the country’s heads of security agencies may not solve the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria.





The security consultant said this when he appeared on Channels Television News At 10.





According to him Nigerians will be preparing themselves for disappointment again because the service chiefs are the problem right now.





He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwillingness to sack the security heads could be because he (Buhari) knows more about the country’s security challenges.





“With the benefit of hindsight, I know that the president gets briefings on a regular basis which all of us who are not directly involved in running the Armed Forces are not privy to.





“If the President has been hearing all this hue and cry about changing the service chiefs and he has refused to change them, he must know something that we don’t know.”





“If the President feels that changing the service chiefs will make the difference, I am sure he will effect a change. But he is not convinced as we speak that changing them will make the difference; that is why he has not effected a change.”





Adebola pointed out that since tackling insecurity is one of the cardinal points of the present administration, there would have been a change of service chiefs if that will solve the lingering problems.





“I’m just concerned that we will be preparing ourselves for disappointment again. Let’s not create the impression that the service chiefs are the problem right now.”





President Buhari had on Tuesday, ordered the rejig of operational strategies of Nigeria’s security network.





Buhari said the move will effectively counter the security situation across Nigeria.





The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Mungono, rtd, said the government was working on a solution to the security crisis in some parts of the country.





He revealed that the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), was “working on something.”





