Monday, August 03, 2020 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Barrister Amos Isaac Azi as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer for the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

Prior to this appointment, Azi was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

A IST statement said “his appointment is for an initial period of Five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

“The appointment is with effect from 17th July, 2020.”


Buhari, on Monday, also has approved the reappointment of Barrister Nosa Osemwengie as full-time member of the IST, for a second and final term of four years.

Osemwengie’s appointment is said to be in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

The appointment is with effect from 1st August, 2020


