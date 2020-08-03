





Prior to this appointment, Azi was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).A IST statement said “his appointment is for an initial period of Five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.“The appointment is with effect from 17th July, 2020.”Buhari, on Monday, also has approved the reappointment of Barrister Nosa Osemwengie as full-time member of the IST, for a second and final term of four years.Osemwengie’s appointment is said to be in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.The appointment is with effect from 1st August, 2020