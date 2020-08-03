President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Barrister Amos Isaac Azi as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer for the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).
Prior to this appointment, Azi was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
A IST statement said “his appointment is for an initial period of Five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.
“The appointment is with effect from 17th July, 2020.”
Buhari, on Monday, also has approved the reappointment of Barrister Nosa Osemwengie as full-time member of the IST, for a second and final term of four years.
Osemwengie’s appointment is said to be in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.
The appointment is with effect from 1st August, 2020
