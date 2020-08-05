The Nigeria Police Force has posted the officers deployed from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to different commands across the country.





Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, recalled some officers attached to the anti-graft agency in a bid to rid the agency of those suspected to have close ties to Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman.





In a memo dated August 4, 2020, Alkali Usman, the force secretary, said eight chief superintendents of police (CSP) had been given new assignments.





They are Abdullahi Lawal and Ibrahim Aliyu who were redeployed to Maiduguri, Borno state, Hamisu Dan-Usman and Umar Babangida to Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, while Mohammed Alkali was moved to Akure, Ondo state.





Others include Mailafia Yakubu posted to Awka, Anambra state, Denis Neanolue to Katsina and Abdullahi Mohammed to Interpol.





He said the redeployment is with immediate effect.





Adamu had ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to Magu shortly after the probe into the EFCC began.





Also, 12 directors at the commission were suspended indefinitely.





Some of the officials had been involved in investigating corruption allegations against Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), who had recommended Magu’s removal.









