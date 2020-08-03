Toke Makinwa, a media personality, says police authorities are now investigating claims that her Banana Island home was seized by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).





On July 2, the AMCON had seized assets belonging to Festus Fadeyi and the Pan Ocean Group. It had said that they were holding on to debt of over N240 billion.





There were, however, rumours on social media weeks later that Makinwa’s luxury apartment in Banana Island was seized and that the home — said to have been listed among Fadeyi’s assets — was a gift to her.





On Monday, Makinwa took to her Twitter account to reveal that her legal team is now working with the police to trace the origin of the claim on social media.

The account that started the vicious rumor on here deleted the tweets but I have reported to the police and an investigation is going on as I type, things are going to get very interesting, perhaps you gather all your coins cos I will buy that house in banana island pic.twitter.com/cKIqr4oSOq August 3, 2020

“The account that started the vicious rumor on here deleted the tweets but I have reported to the police and an investigation is going on as I type, things are going to get very interesting,” she wrote.





“The energy you put into spreading false stories should be the same energy you use to clarify and retract the same stories but over the years I have become an easy target and this has to stop.





Anyone with a phone can literally type anything under the name of “Anonymous” and the media run with it without verifying, without contacting both parties and even when it comes out as false do we just move on to the next damage? This has to stop. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

“But today, as a person, it just feels right to really express myself. And I am going to do just that. My mental health is key, my growth as a creative, my life. I get that we all love a good joke.





I have a legal team and a management team who are capable and are working to have me focused on other aspects of my life But today as a person, it just feels right to really express myself and I am going to do just that. My mental health is key, my growth as a creative, my life.. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 3, 2020

“I have given 10 years of my life working in the media, I know how important the media is but last week looking at what the media has become made me feel ashamed, has it really come to this?”











“I have a legal team and a management team who are capable and are working to have me focused on other aspects of my life. Perhaps, you gather your coins cos I’ll buy that house in Banana Island.“We love to have a laugh, take the stress off most times. It’s been a heavy year all round. But certain things have gone all too long because I have ignored it most time. My legacy is important to me.In a statement through Andrea Giaccaglia, her publicist, the radio presenter had denied any seizure of her property, threatening a lawsuit against a national newspaper over its report on it.