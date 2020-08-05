Members of #RevolutionNow movement are currently in the streets of some states demanding better governance from the government.





In Abuja and Lagos, security operatives arrested over 50 protesters.





Omoyele Sowore, an activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, had called for the demonstration against “bad governance and corruption” in the Buhari administration.





Below are photos of the protests from different parts of the country.





LAGOS





ABUJA









ONDO









CALABAR

IBADAN

NIGER









