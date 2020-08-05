 PHOTOS: #RevolutionNow protests across the country | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: #RevolutionNow protests across the country

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 0
A+ A-

Members of #RevolutionNow movement are currently in the streets of some states demanding better governance from the government.

In Abuja and Lagos, security operatives arrested over 50 protesters.

Omoyele Sowore, an activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, had called for the demonstration against “bad governance and corruption” in the Buhari administration.

Below are photos of the protests from different parts of the country.


LAGOS


ABUJA


ONDO


CALABAR
IBADAN
NIGER




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top