Pfizer has disclosed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply its coronavirus vaccine.

The drug maker announced the deal on Twitter, in both English and French. But it did not state the quantity it would supply.

The announcement was made an hour before markets opened and two hours before a scheduled announcement from the Canadian government.

August 5, 2020






