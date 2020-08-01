As the Edo governorship election day nears, appointees of Governor Godwin Obaseki have continued to resign on a weekly basis.
The number has hit 42 and there are speculations that more will tender their resignation.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 19 for the poll.
Many of those who dumped the governor are staunch members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
They refused to join Obaseki when he moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor defected when the APC disqualified him from participating in the primary.
Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP candidate in 2016, emerged the APC flagbearer.
Obaseki, the APC candidate in 2016, had predicted the development.
He explained that his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, brought in Ize-Iyamu from the PDP just to settle scores.
Last week, Oshiomhole, ex-APC National Chairman, stated that he made a mistake supporting Obaseki to become Edo helmsman.
Obaseki was the Chairman, Edo State Economic and Strategy Team, when Oshiomhole was governor.
Currently, no fewer than 42 of his appointees have dropped their appointments.
Recent instances include Patrick Iyoha, Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) and a member of the Waste Management Board.
Three members in the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) Board – Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie, and Rilwanu Oshiomhole, representing Edo-South, Edo-Central, and Edo-North respectively.
Two members, including Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, left too.
Former Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele was the first major appointee who resigned.
Paul Ohonbamu, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, also bade Obaseki farewell.
Below are full list of the 42 ex-appointees.
Taiwo Akerele – Chief of Staff
John Mayaki – Chief Press Secretary
Paul Ohonbamu – Commissioner
Omua Oni-Okpako – Commissioner
Monday Ogiegor – MD EDSTMA
Christopher Adesotu – Chairman, Vocational and Technical Education Board
Gabriel Oiboh – Chairman, Post Primary Education Board
Osanyemwere Osawe – Member, Post Primary Education Board
Fulani Yakubu Ekpeyoung – SSA
Adeyanju Noah – SSA
Cordelia M. Iyogun – SSA
James Osheku – SSA
Louis Osamuyi Osayande – SSA
Ernest Unuaghon imina – SSA
Prince Lucky Igbinedion – SSA
Chris Oseiwe Oribhabor – SSA
Solomon Okoduwa – SSA
Kennedy Itepu – SSA
Sabbath Egbeyon – SSA
Emike Obazee – SA
Goodluck A. Uyigue – SA
Razaq Rotimi – SA
Olajide Victor Oloruyomi – SA
Smart Bank – SA
Bright Njor – SA
Kingsley Ekueme – SA
Joshua Akhabue – SA
Oladele Ayotope Josiah – SA
Boyi Magdalene – SA
Osarobo Osaro Anthony – SA
Aibangbee Chico – SA
Obayagbona Augustine – SA
Osamwonyi Atu – EDSOGPADEC
Emmanuel Odigie – EDSOGPADEC
Rilwanu Oshiomhole – EDSOGPADEC
Okondoh Patrick Iyoha – OSM Director
Maureen Osaro Ekhoragbon – Vice-Chairman Ovia North-East
Aghedo Oscar – Secretary Ovia North-East
Kehinde Garrick Osemwingie – Secretary, Uhumwonde LGC
Otaniyen Igbinosa – Orhiomwon Supervisor
Martins Ozakpolor – Orhiomwon Supervisor
Vincent Ehibor – Orhiomwon Supervisor
However, Obaseki has boasted that the PDP will win the election by 75 percent.
In reaction to speculations of animosity, his deputy Phillip Shaibu, says his loyalty is to Obaseki.
Shaibu accused Oshiomhole “and his rejected son Ize-Iyamu” of conducting their political affairs in a primitive way.
