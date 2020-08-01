As the Edo governorship election day nears, appointees of Governor Godwin Obaseki have continued to resign on a weekly basis.





The number has hit 42 and there are speculations that more will tender their resignation.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 19 for the poll.





Many of those who dumped the governor are staunch members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They refused to join Obaseki when he moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The governor defected when the APC disqualified him from participating in the primary.





Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP candidate in 2016, emerged the APC flagbearer.





Obaseki, the APC candidate in 2016, had predicted the development.





He explained that his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, brought in Ize-Iyamu from the PDP just to settle scores.





Last week, Oshiomhole, ex-APC National Chairman, stated that he made a mistake supporting Obaseki to become Edo helmsman.





Obaseki was the Chairman, Edo State Economic and Strategy Team, when Oshiomhole was governor.





Currently, no fewer than 42 of his appointees have dropped their appointments.





Recent instances include Patrick Iyoha, Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) and a member of the Waste Management Board.





Three members in the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) Board – Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie, and Rilwanu Oshiomhole, representing Edo-South, Edo-Central, and Edo-North respectively.





Two members, including Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, left too.





Former Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele was the first major appointee who resigned.





Paul Ohonbamu, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, also bade Obaseki farewell.





Below are full list of the 42 ex-appointees.





Taiwo Akerele – Chief of Staff





John Mayaki – Chief Press Secretary



Paul Ohonbamu – Commissioner



Omua Oni-Okpako – Commissioner



Monday Ogiegor – MD EDSTMA



Christopher Adesotu – Chairman, Vocational and Technical Education Board



Gabriel Oiboh – Chairman, Post Primary Education Board



Osanyemwere Osawe – Member, Post Primary Education Board



Fulani Yakubu Ekpeyoung – SSA



Adeyanju Noah – SSA



Cordelia M. Iyogun – SSA



James Osheku – SSA



Louis Osamuyi Osayande – SSA



Ernest Unuaghon imina – SSA



Prince Lucky Igbinedion – SSA



Chris Oseiwe Oribhabor – SSA



Solomon Okoduwa – SSA



Kennedy Itepu – SSA



Sabbath Egbeyon – SSA



Emike Obazee – SA



Goodluck A. Uyigue – SA



Razaq Rotimi – SA



Olajide Victor Oloruyomi – SA



Smart Bank – SA



Bright Njor – SA



Kingsley Ekueme – SA



Joshua Akhabue – SA



Oladele Ayotope Josiah – SA



Boyi Magdalene – SA



Osarobo Osaro Anthony – SA



Aibangbee Chico – SA



Obayagbona Augustine – SA



Osamwonyi Atu – EDSOGPADEC



Emmanuel Odigie – EDSOGPADEC



Rilwanu Oshiomhole – EDSOGPADEC



Okondoh Patrick Iyoha – OSM Director



Maureen Osaro Ekhoragbon – Vice-Chairman Ovia North-East



Aghedo Oscar – Secretary Ovia North-East



Kehinde Garrick Osemwingie – Secretary, Uhumwonde LGC



Otaniyen Igbinosa – Orhiomwon Supervisor



Martins Ozakpolor – Orhiomwon Supervisor



Vincent Ehibor – Orhiomwon Supervisor





However, Obaseki has boasted that the PDP will win the election by 75 percent.





In reaction to speculations of animosity, his deputy Phillip Shaibu, says his loyalty is to Obaseki.





Shaibu accused Oshiomhole “and his rejected son Ize-Iyamu” of conducting their political affairs in a primitive way.





