



At least 30 Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon are appealing to the federal government to rescue them.





They made the appeal in a statement by Ajibola Abayomi, president of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), made available to NAN on Saturday.





Abayomi said the message was being relayed based on an encounter with the victims, which necessitated the call for a speedy rescue action from government.





“JIFORM has forwarded details of the human trafficking agents involved in this matter to the relevant agencies and shall monitor it to the logical conclusion to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of those involved,” he said.





He said the ladies were all camped in one room with faulty toilet and other utilities, and were presently housed in a building at Dawra city in Lebanon.





Abayomi said one of the victims, Adebisi Comfort-Oluwatoyin, with passport number A10597908, told JIFORM that they had to escape from the inhuman treatment by their mistresses and hosts.





According to him, the 23-year-old lady who hails from Ondo state, graduated from the Edo State Polytechnic, and was a resident in Osun state before departing Nigeria in December.





“Help us plead with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and others to save us. The Nigerian embassy in Lebanon has tried but we want to go back home,” she was quoted to have said.





“Our belongings and international passports were seized with no payments for the service we have been rendering for months. They loosen and cut our hairs with razor blade.





“The police and their immigration are always on their side. We are not getting justice and our lives are in danger.”





Earlier in the month, Peace Ufuoma, a Nigerian lady, who was advertised for sale on Facebook by Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, returned back to Nigeria after the intervention of the federal government.





