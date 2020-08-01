



Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is back in the news for chewing corn on the streets.





In 2016, the then governor of Edo was the talk of the town when alongside Godwin Obaseki, his successor, he patronised a roadside corn seller.





Both men chewed roasted corn publicly and smiled for the cameras.





However, when the “comrade governor” returned to the streets four years after, he was without his companion in 2016, who has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his disqualification from the APC governorship race.





Will the corn ‘magic’ work this time around?

In a video, Oshiomhole was seen standing in front of a roadside corn seller as some passersby circled him, chanting: “Osho baba!”





Shortly after paying for the corn, the politician who neither wore a mask nor maintained social distance, had a taste of the corn while the praise singers cheered him on.





It is not clear when or where the event took place but the video is currently trending online.





Oshiomhole is now campaigning for Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was Obaseki’s opponent in 2016.





On Monday, he appologised to the people of Edo for selling a bad product to them in 2016.





The governorship election is slated for September 19.





Below is the video:





pic.twitter.com/JYmaBUgVEx - Edo state Residents sing in joyful praises as Oshiomhole hit the street to buy roasted corn from a road side corn seller. July 31, 2020





