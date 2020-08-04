The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has visited his former principal and former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Monday evening.
The PDP candidate was said to have arrived at the former governor’s residence in Ondo town, Ondo State around 8pm, in company with some of the chieftains of the party.
However, the discussion at the meeting was not revealed but it was gathered that it was not unconnected with his (Jegede) aspiration to win the October 10 governorship election in the state. He was said to have visited Mimiko to seek his support in the election.
The media aide of Mimiko, Mr John-Paul Akinduro, confirmed this to our correspondent.
He said, “I was not at the meeting but it is true that Mr Jegede visited my boss on Monday evening. “
