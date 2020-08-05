Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the people of Edo State can’t be deceived by Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Wike spoke while accusing Oshiomhole of insulting the people of Edo State by asking them to vote for APC’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





Speaking on Channel’s television, Wike wondered why Oshiomhole would be campaigning for Ize-Iyamu whom he once accused of theft.





Stressing that the former APC National Chairman lacks integrity, Wike recalled how Oshiomhole once accused Ize-Iyamu of looting, being a fake pastor who should not be trusted with the role of a governor.





He, however, expressed optimism that the PDP’s governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki would be reelected.





According to Wike: “Obaseki will be reelected, as the people of Edo state cannot be swayed to the contrary by the deceptions, lies and antics of the sacked National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.





“Oshiomhole is displaying the highest level of insult and disdain for the people of Edo state for asking them to accept the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, whom he had accused to be a thief, treasury looter, fake pastor and rusticated student, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.”





