Nigeria has recorded 457 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,890.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Wednesday night via Twitter.

The new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 19 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 137 cases, the FCT came second with 76 fresh infections.

According to the health agency, five other states with high cases include Plateau – 40, Rivers – 35, Enugu – 34, Oyo – 25 and Abia – 23.

Others include Delta – 12, Edo and Ebonyi – 11, Cross River and Kwara – 10, Kaduna – 9, Anambra – 7, Ogun – 5, Imo and Bauchi – 3, Osun and Nasarawa – 2, Kano and Ekiti – 1.

On a positive note, 314 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus thus bringing the total number of discharged to 32,165.

Sadly, 17 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours thus increasing the number of dead persons to 927.