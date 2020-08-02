



Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that Nigeria currently has no direction.





Secondus made the remark while stressing that the country needed truthful and honest leaders.





The PDP National Chairman made the assertion while commissioning the party’s new secretariat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.





Secondus stressed that Nigeria needed prayers and God’s intervention.





He commended PDP governors across the country for their achievements.





According to Secondus: “Our country today needs leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted.





“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the role call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.





“Our county needs a lot of prayers.





“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.





“You all know what we are going through.





“We need God’s intervention.”





