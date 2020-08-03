For the first time in exactly eight weeks, Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily count of new infections hit a record low with 304 new cases confirmed on Sunday.





The last time the country recorded less than 310 cases was on June 7, 2020, when 260 new samples tested positive.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases for 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday night.





Within the past two months, the country’s daily count has risen to its highest ever with 790 cases confirmed on July 1.

Meanwhile, the figure of new cases has declined steadily over the past week, moving from 648 on July 27 to less than 350 new cases.





According to the breakdown for August 2, Lagos recorded a slight increase with 81 new cases compared to its previous figure of 65 infections for Saturday, while the FCT dropped significantly from 130 to 39 new positive samples.





However, the daily recovery rate was at its lowest in 10 days with 221 people discharged on Sunday, bringing the current total number of recoveries to 20,308.





Also, with five new deaths, the fatality toll has risen to 888.





