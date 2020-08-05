Kingsley Moghalu, the former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, has reacted to reports of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Moghalu described the report of him defecting to APC as false and mischievous.





In a series of tweets, the former presidential candidate stressed that the report was misleading.





Moghalu said though he has since resigned his membership of YPP, he was yet to decide which party to join.





The tweet reads: “This headline, and the claim on which the report is based, is false, mischievous, and tendentious.





“In late 2019 I resigned my membership of the Young Progressives Party, the party platform on which I was a presidential candidate in 2019, but I did not subsequently join, and have not joined, any other political party.





“I am therefore NOT a member of ANY political party in Nigeria today.





“The article by Elombah News is doubly mischievous because, despite my denying this false claim when the online news outlet contacted me, Elombah News nevertheless went ahead to publish the story with this mischievous and misleading headline with no evidence to back it up, while burying my comment debunking the false claim deep inside its story. This is irresponsible journalism.





“I ask the public to disregard this fake news report, and to be guided by this clarification.”





